Teikoku Electric Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q2 2025

Teikoku Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6333) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Teikoku Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. reported a decrease in net sales and operating profit for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in the previous year. Despite the decline in sales and profits, the company saw an increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating potential resilience in its financial structure.

More about Teikoku Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Teikoku Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the electric manufacturing industry. It focuses on producing electric machinery and components, serving various market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 19,618

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen51.87B

