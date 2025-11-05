Teijin Revises Earnings Forecasts Amid Aramid Business Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Teijin ( (JP:3401) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Teijin Limited has revised its full-year earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to recent performance challenges. The company has recorded significant impairment losses in its aramid business, driven by intensified competition and unfavorable exchange rate fluctuations. Despite these setbacks, Teijin plans to maintain its dividend forecast, emphasizing its commitment to stable shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3401) stock is a Hold with a Yen1356.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Teijin stock, see the JP:3401 Stock Forecast page.

More about Teijin

Teijin Limited operates in the materials industry, focusing on products such as carbon fibers and aramid fibers. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its advanced materials and healthcare solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 897,831

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen259.2B

