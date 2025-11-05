Teijin Reports Decline in Financial Performance for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Teijin ( (JP:3401) ) has provided an update.

Teijin Limited reported a decline in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with revenue and adjusted operating income both falling compared to the previous year. The company has revised its outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating challenges in achieving its financial targets, which may impact its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3401) stock is a Hold with a Yen1356.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Teijin stock, see the JP:3401 Stock Forecast page.

More about Teijin

Teijin Limited is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the chemical industry. The company is known for its advanced materials, healthcare solutions, and IT services, focusing on innovative solutions across various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 897,831

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen259.2B

