Teijin Limited Reports Decreased Income and Adjusted Outlook for FY2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Teijin ( (JP:3401) ) has provided an update.

Teijin Limited reported a decrease in adjusted operating income for the second quarter of FY2025, primarily due to maintenance in its Materials Business and impairment losses in the aramid sector. The outlook for FY2025 anticipates further income reduction due to delayed recovery in the Materials Business and the transfer of the aramid paper business, though dividends remain unchanged.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3401) stock is a Hold with a Yen1356.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Teijin stock, see the JP:3401 Stock Forecast page.

More about Teijin

Teijin Limited operates in the materials and healthcare industries, focusing on products such as aramid fibers and home medical devices. The company is known for its innovation in advanced materials and healthcare solutions, serving a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 897,831

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen259.2B

For detailed information about 3401 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue