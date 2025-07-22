Teijin Completes Disposal of Treasury Shares to Align Management Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Teijin ( (JP:3401) ) has provided an update.

Teijin Limited has completed the disposal of treasury shares as ‘Restricted Stock’ and ‘Performance Share Units,’ following a resolution by its Board of Directors. This move involves the allocation of shares to directors, corporate officers, and executives, both domestically and overseas, and signifies a strategic step in aligning the interests of its management with the company’s performance goals.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3401) stock is a Hold with a Yen1280.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Teijin stock, see the JP:3401 Stock Forecast page.

Teijin Limited operates in the materials and healthcare industries, focusing on the production of advanced fibers, plastics, and pharmaceuticals. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative solutions in various sectors, including automotive, electronics, and healthcare.

Average Trading Volume: 884,811

Current Market Cap: Yen231.7B

