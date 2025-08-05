Techtronic Industries Reports Strong First Half 2025 Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Techtronic Industries ( (HK:0669) ) has shared an update.

Techtronic Industries reported a robust performance for the first half of 2025, with sales increasing by 7.5% in local currency to $7.8 billion and net profit rising by 14.2% to $628 million. The company’s flagship brands, MILWAUKEE and RYOBI, contributed significantly to this growth with impressive sales increases. Operational efficiencies and strategic focus on high-margin products led to improved gross profit margins and reduced SG&A expenses. TTI’s strong financial position, highlighted by a net cash status and positive free cash flow of $468 million, positions it well for future investments and growth amidst a changing macro-economic environment.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0669) stock is a Buy with a HK$140.00 price target.

More about Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (TTI) is a Hong Kong-based company that operates in the power tools and outdoor products industry. It is known for its flagship brands, MILWAUKEE and RYOBI, which are leading names in professional and consumer battery-powered tools, respectively.

Average Trading Volume: 5,264,856

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$173.1B

