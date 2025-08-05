Techtronic Industries Declares Interim Dividend for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Techtronic Industries ( (HK:0669) ).

Techtronic Industries announced an interim dividend of HKD 1.25 per share for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The dividend will be paid on September 19, 2025, with the ex-dividend date set for September 2, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering value to its shareholders and indicates a stable financial performance during the reporting period.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0669) stock is a Buy with a HK$140.00 price target.

More about Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited operates in the power tools and equipment industry, offering a range of products primarily focused on power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care appliances. The company is known for its innovative solutions and strong market presence in the consumer and professional sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 5,264,856

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$173.1B



