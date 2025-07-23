TechPrecision Faces Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TechPrecision ( (TPCS) ) has provided an update.

On July 18, 2025, TechPrecision Corporation received a notice from Nasdaq indicating non-compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule due to a delay in filing its Annual Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The notice does not immediately affect the company’s stock listing, and TechPrecision is working to file the report by September 16, 2025, to avoid further compliance issues. Failure to meet this deadline may lead to a delisting notice, although the company can appeal. The company has a history of delayed filings, and this situation could impact its market standing and stakeholder confidence.

Spark’s Take on TPCS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TPCS is a Neutral.

TechPrecision’s overall score reflects significant financial and operational challenges, with high leverage and profitability issues. While there is revenue growth and some strategic changes like a new CFO, ongoing struggles with cash flow and compliance concerns weigh heavily on the stock’s outlook. Technical indicators show mixed trends, and valuation metrics indicate investor caution due to net losses.

More about TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, through its subsidiaries Ranor, Inc. and Stadco, manufactures large-scale, metal fabricated and machined precision components and equipment. These products serve markets such as defense, aerospace, nuclear, medical, and precision industrial, aiming to provide end-to-end customized solutions including fabrication, machining, assembly, inspection, and testing.

Average Trading Volume: 46,257

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $30.62M

