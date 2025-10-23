Technovator International Delays Circular Dispatch for Key Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Technovator International ( (HK:1206) ) is now available.

Technovator International Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to the Trust Loan Agreement and the IP Pledge Agreement. Originally scheduled for release by October 23, 2025, the circular will now be sent out around November 28, 2025, due to the need for additional time to finalize its content. This delay may impact the approval process of the transactions by the shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1206) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about Technovator International

Average Trading Volume: 680,300

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$316.8M

Find detailed analytics on 1206 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

