Technovator International Appoints New Joint Company Secretary

An announcement from Technovator International ( (HK:1206) ) is now available.

Technovator International Limited, a company incorporated in Singapore, has announced the appointment of Ms. Chan Lai Yin as a joint company secretary, effective from July 4, 2025. This appointment fills the vacancy left by the resignation of Ms. Chan Wan Mei and ensures compliance with the Singapore Companies Act, which mandates that companies appoint a local resident as a company secretary. Ms. Chan Lai Yin, who is currently a director at Vistra Singapore Corporate Services, brings over 25 years of experience in the corporate secretarial industry. Despite not meeting certain academic or professional qualifications under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, the company has secured a three-year waiver from the Stock Exchange, allowing Ms. Chan to be assisted by Mr. Leung Lok Wai, the other joint company secretary, during this period.

More about Technovator International

Average Trading Volume: 255,200

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$242.5M

