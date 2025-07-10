Technology One Limited Issues New Equity Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Technology One Limited ( (AU:TNE) ).

Technology One Limited has announced the issuance of 52,436 ordinary fully paid securities, effective from July 9, 2025. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its equity securities, which could impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests by potentially increasing the company’s capital base.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TNE) stock is a Buy with a A$26.20 price target.

More about Technology One Limited

Technology One Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing enterprise software solutions. The company is known for its innovative software products and services that cater to various sectors, including government, education, and financial services.

Average Trading Volume: 984,316

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$13.45B



