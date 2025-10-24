TechnipFMC Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

TechnipFMC ( (FTI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information TechnipFMC presented to its investors.

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider in the energy sector, specializing in integrated projects, products, and services for both traditional and new energy industries. The company is known for its innovative solutions that enhance project economics and support energy transition goals.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, TechnipFMC announced a total company inbound of $2.6 billion, with significant contributions from subsea orders. The company also reported strong cash flow from operations and an increase in share repurchase authorization, reflecting its commitment to shareholder value.

Key financial highlights include a 12.7% year-over-year increase in revenue to $2.647 billion and a net income of $309.7 million. The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $518.9 million, with a notable performance in its Subsea segment, which reported a revenue increase driven by project activity in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Surface Technologies also showed improvement with a 57.3% increase in operating profit.

TechnipFMC’s strategic focus on offshore projects is expected to drive future growth, with the company confident in securing substantial subsea orders in 2026. The company’s innovative technologies and integrated execution models are key to providing project certainty and economic returns.

Looking ahead, TechnipFMC remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by a robust backlog and strong market demand for its subsea solutions. The company’s increased share repurchase authorization further underscores its positive outlook and dedication to enhancing shareholder value.

