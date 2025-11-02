TechGen Metals Expands Gold Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition in Western Australia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Techgen Metals Ltd. ( (AU:TG1) ) has shared an update.

TechGen Metals Ltd. has expanded its gold portfolio in Western Australia by acquiring three new exploration licenses adjacent to Ramelius Resources’ Dalgaranga Gold Project. This strategic acquisition positions TechGen as a significant landholder in the Dalgaranga and Warda Warra Greenstone Belts, enhancing its potential for new gold discoveries. The move complements TechGen’s existing copper and gold assets, providing shareholders with increased exposure to the strong gold market and potential upside as the company advances its exploration efforts.

TechGen Metals Ltd. is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold and copper projects. It has a growing portfolio of assets in Western Australia, including the Blue Devil and Mt Boggola copper targets.

Average Trading Volume: 3,561,103

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$9.76M

