TEAM plc Passes EGM Resolutions and Issues New Shares

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

The latest update is out from TEAM plc ( (GB:TEAM) ).

TEAM plc announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its recent Extraordinary General Meeting, which included the issuance of new Ordinary Shares through a Placing, Subscription, WRAP Retail Offer, and the vesting of Executive Director bonus awards. This move is expected to enhance the company’s financial standing and shareholding structure, with an increase in its issued share capital to 51,086,157 Ordinary Shares, enhancing transparency and potentially impacting shareholder calculations under regulatory guidelines.

More about TEAM plc

TEAM plc is a company operating in the wealth and asset management sector, providing complementary financial services. The company is listed on AIM and focuses on delivering financial solutions and services to its clients.

YTD Price Performance: 17.50%

Average Trading Volume: 49,775

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.82M

For detailed information about TEAM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.