TEAM plc Launches UCITS Fund to Expand Global Reach

TEAM plc ( (GB:TEAM) ) has issued an update.

TEAM plc has launched a new UCITS fund, offering European and global investors access to its Managed Portfolio Services (MPS) range. This launch, following approvals from the Central Bank of Ireland and the Jersey Financial Services Commission, marks a significant enhancement to TEAM’s international fund offerings, aligning with the company’s expansion strategy. The UCITS fund is expected to attract initial inflows from TEAM’s international advisory network, with strong alignment between existing client model portfolio allocations and the new UCITS-ready portfolios. TEAM’s investment management revenues have seen a notable increase, driven by higher client engagement and new assets under management, reinforcing the company’s strategic growth and ambition to expand across global markets.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TEAM is a Neutral.

TEAM plc’s stock score is driven by strong technical momentum and positive corporate events, including strategic expansion and cost reduction initiatives. However, the score is moderated by financial performance challenges, particularly negative profitability and cash flow issues, as well as a weak valuation due to a negative P/E ratio.

TEAM plc is a wealth, asset management, and complementary financial services group. The company focuses on providing Managed Portfolio Services (MPS) and has a strong presence in international advisory services, catering to high-net-worth clients across various regions including Singapore, the Emirates, South Africa, Jersey, and Guernsey.

Average Trading Volume: 76,923

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £23.92M

