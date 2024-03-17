TDG Gold Corp. Expands Toodoggone Exploration

Tdg Gold Corp (TSE:TDG) has released an update.

TDG Gold Corp. has successfully completed the acquisition of the Oxide Peak mineral tenures, expanding its exploration potential in the Toodoggone District of British Columbia. The company has invested $3.3 million in exploration activities, including diamond drilling, and has identified promising targets for porphyry copper-gold systems. As part of the acquisition, TDG has paid ArcWest Exploration Inc. $100,000 and issued 412,031 common shares, along with a 2% net smelter returns royalty.

