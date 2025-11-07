TDC SOFT Inc. Reports Strong Q2 Fiscal 2025 Results with Increased Profits

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

TDC SOFT ( (JP:4687) ) has shared an update.

TDC SOFT Inc. reported a strong financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, with significant year-on-year growth in net sales and profits. The company achieved a 9.3% increase in net sales and a 20.1% rise in profit attributable to owners, indicating robust operational efficiency and market demand. The financial position also improved with a higher owners’ equity ratio, reflecting a solid balance sheet. The company maintained its dividend forecast, signaling confidence in its ongoing financial health and commitment to shareholder returns.

More about TDC SOFT

TDC SOFT Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the technology sector. It specializes in providing software solutions and services, focusing on enhancing business operations and digital transformations for its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 51,000

Current Market Cap: Yen67.69B

Learn more about 4687 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue