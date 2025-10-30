TCL Electronics Appoints New Vice President to Strengthen Capital Market Affairs

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TCL Electronics Holdings ( (HK:1070) ) has shared an update.

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited has appointed Mr. SONG Honghai as Vice President, effective October 30, 2025, to oversee the Group’s capital market-related affairs. Mr. SONG brings over 20 years of extensive experience in the financial sector, having held senior positions in various international and Chinese investment banks and financial institutions. His expertise in private credit, private equity, and fixed income markets is expected to strengthen TCL’s market positioning and operations.

More about TCL Electronics Holdings

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the electronics industry. It operates through its subsidiaries and is involved in capital market-related affairs.

Average Trading Volume: 10,002,238

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$24B

