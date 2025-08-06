TCI Finance Limited Reports Q2 Financial Results and Appoints New CFO

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

TCI Finance Limited ( (IN:TCIFINANCE) ) has shared an update.

TCI Finance Limited announced the approval of its un-audited standalone financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, as per the SEBI regulations. Additionally, the company appointed Ms. D N V Sai Anusha as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective August 6, 2025. These developments are expected to influence the company’s financial management and strategic direction.

Average Trading Volume: 10,038

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 180M INR

