TBC Bank Executes Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
The latest update is out from TBC Bank ( (GB:TBCG) ).
TBC Bank Group PLC has repurchased 3,000 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 3,815 to 3,850 pence, with a weighted average price of 3,834.74 pence. These shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 55,924,960. This transaction is part of a buyback program announced earlier, which could enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.
More about TBC Bank
TBC Bank Group PLC is a public limited company registered in England and Wales, serving as the parent company of TBC Bank Georgia and TBC Uzbekistan. It is a leading financial services group in Georgia with a significant market share in customer loans and deposits. TBC Uzbekistan is a prominent digital banking ecosystem in Central Asia, featuring the country’s largest mobile-only bank and a leading digital payments app. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is part of the FTSE 250 Index.
Average Trading Volume: 136,683
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: £2.14B
For a thorough assessment of TBCG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.