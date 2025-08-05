Tazmo Co., Ltd. Revises Q2 Earnings Forecast Amid Inspection Delays

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tazmo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6266) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tazmo Co., Ltd. has revised its consolidated earnings forecast for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2025. Despite a decrease in expected net sales due to delays in equipment inspections, the company anticipates higher profits owing to improved profitability and cost reductions. The full-year earnings forecast remains unchanged, indicating stability in the company’s overall financial outlook.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6266) stock is a Buy with a Yen5000.00 price target.

More about Tazmo Co., Ltd.

Tazmo Co., Ltd. operates in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry, focusing on advanced packages. The company is known for its capital investment in the semiconductor sector.

Average Trading Volume: 209,001

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen32.23B



