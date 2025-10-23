Taylor Morrison Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Taylor Morrison Home ( (TMHC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Taylor Morrison Home presented to its investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, a prominent national homebuilder and land developer, is recognized for its diverse housing offerings, catering to a wide range of consumers from first-time buyers to those seeking resort lifestyle homes. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, the company announced a net income of $201 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, with adjusted net income reaching $211 million, or $2.11 per diluted share. Despite challenging market conditions, Taylor Morrison achieved home closings revenue of $2.0 billion from 3,324 closings at an average sales price of $602,000.

The company reported a home closings gross margin of 22.1%, with an adjusted margin of 22.4%. Notably, Taylor Morrison managed to leverage its SG&A expenses, reducing them to 9.0% of home closings revenue. The company also saw a decline in net sales orders by 13% to 2,468, attributed to a slower monthly absorption pace. However, the company maintained a strong land portfolio with 84,564 homebuilding lots owned and controlled, and a total liquidity of $1.3 billion.

Taylor Morrison’s strategic focus on inventory management, pricing, and incentives has allowed it to maintain robust financial performance. The company repurchased 1.3 million common shares for $75 million, reflecting its commitment to shareholder returns. Additionally, the company is actively working on innovative pricing strategies to boost buyer confidence and affordability, particularly in entry-level markets.

Looking ahead, Taylor Morrison remains optimistic about stabilizing demand through strengthened consumer confidence and plans to continue its strategic approach to inventory and land management. The company anticipates ending the year with an active community count of approximately 345 and expects home closings to range between 12,800 to 13,000, with an average closing price of around $595,000.

