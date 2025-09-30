Tavistock Investments Updates Shareholders on Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tavistock Investments ( (GB:TAVI) ) has provided an update.

Tavistock Investments announced that its issued share capital consists of 560,429,005 ordinary shares, with 496,855,225 voting rights after accounting for treasury shares. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under FCA rules, impacting how they manage their interests in the company.

Spark’s Take on GB:TAVI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TAVI is a Neutral.

Tavistock Investments has a moderate score of 54. Strengths include revenue growth and insider confidence through share purchases. Key risks involve profitability and cash flow challenges, alongside a negative valuation.

More about Tavistock Investments

Tavistock Investments is a specialist wealth and asset management company that caters to private investors with a focus on excellence and innovative thinking. The company offers services through Tavistock Private Client, which provides advice to high net worth individuals, Tavistock Asset Management, which offers institutional portfolio management at retail prices, and Tavistock Protect, which provides life insurance and critical illness policies. The company is expanding into the mortgage market and has undergone restructuring to optimize regulatory risk and commercial reward.

Average Trading Volume: 1,354,234

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £24.59M

