Tata Steel Updates Registrar and Transfer Agent Contact Details

Tata Steel Limited ( (IN:TATASTEEL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tata Steel Limited has announced an update regarding the contact details of its Registrar and Transfer Agent, MUFG Intime India Private Limited. Effective October 1, 2025, the email ID for investor communications will change, allowing shareholders to raise queries or service requests electronically. This update aims to streamline communication and enhance service efficiency for stakeholders.

More about Tata Steel Limited

Tata Steel Limited is a prominent player in the steel industry, known for its comprehensive range of steel products and services. The company focuses on serving diverse markets, including automotive, construction, and industrial sectors, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and innovation.

