Tata Motors Rebrands as Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited

Tata Motors Limited ( (IN:TATAMOTORS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tata Motors Limited has announced a change in its company name and scrip code, now operating under the name Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited. This change follows a Composite Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal, involving Tata Motors Limited, TML Commercial Vehicles Limited, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited. The name change reflects a strategic realignment and could impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder perceptions.

More about Tata Motors Limited

Tata Motors Limited is a prominent player in the automotive industry, primarily engaged in the manufacturing of commercial and passenger vehicles. The company focuses on delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, catering to a diverse market segment.

Average Trading Volume: 1,075,538

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 1471.8B INR

