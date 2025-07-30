Tata Motors Clarifies Speculation and Confirms Iveco Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tata Motors Limited ( (IN:TATAMOTORS) ) has provided an announcement.

Tata Motors Limited has clarified that recent news about a potential $4.5 billion deal with Iveco was speculative and not based on any official information from the company. However, the company’s board has approved the acquisition of 100% common shares of Iveco Group N.V., and all necessary disclosures have been made to the stock exchanges, indicating a strategic move that could impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Tata Motors Limited

Tata Motors Limited is a leading automotive manufacturing company that operates in the automobile industry. It is known for producing a wide range of vehicles, including cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks, and defense vehicles, with a significant market presence in India and globally.

Average Trading Volume: 936,231

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 2512B INR

For a thorough assessment of TATAMOTORS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue