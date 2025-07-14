TATA Health International Holdings Addresses Compliance Issues with New Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from TATA Health International Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1255) ).

TATA Health International Holdings Limited has announced additional resumption guidance and the appointment of a new authorised representative following the resignation of key directors. The company has been facing compliance issues with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules, particularly concerning board composition and committee memberships. The appointment of new directors, including Mr. Zhang Ming Qi as an authorised representative, is part of efforts to address these compliance challenges and resume trading on the stock exchange.

TATA Health International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the healthcare sector. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is involved in providing health-related services and products.

