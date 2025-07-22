TATA Health Ends Offer Period Without Sale of Controlling Stake

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from TATA Health International Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1255) ) is now available.

TATA Health International Holdings Limited has announced the end of an offer period related to a possible transaction involving the sale of a controlling stake in the company. The receivers have not identified any potential purchasers for the charged shares, and no sale has been concluded. The receivers have ceased their role as of June 2, 2025, and Sigma International Holding Limited has acquired a security interest in the shares through a deed of assignment. Despite these developments, there is no change in control of the company, and no general offer obligation has been triggered.

