Tasmea Ltd. Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Tasmea Ltd. ( (AU:TEA) ) has provided an update.

Tasmea Ltd. announced the quotation of 1,315,904 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code TEA, effective November 5, 2025. This move is part of a dividend or distribution plan and could potentially enhance the company’s market visibility and liquidity, benefiting stakeholders by potentially increasing the stock’s attractiveness to investors.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TEA) stock is a Buy with a A$5.50 price target.

More about Tasmea Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 450,077

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.28B

