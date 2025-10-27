Tasman Resources Issues 68 Million Shares to Investors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tasman Resources ( (AU:TAS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tasman Resources Ltd has issued 68,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares to sophisticated and professional investors at a price of $0.0125 per share. This issuance was conducted without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, and the company has confirmed compliance with relevant provisions of the Act, indicating transparency and adherence to legal requirements.

More about Tasman Resources

YTD Price Performance: 120.0%

Average Trading Volume: 246,623

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.22M

