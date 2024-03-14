Tartisan Nickel Corp. Enhances Online Presence

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (TSE:TN) has released an update.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. has announced the launch of a refreshed website to showcase its critical mineral projects, including its flagship Kenbridge Nickel Deposit, as well as the resumption of social media engagement across various platforms after an eight-month hiatus. The company focuses on mineral exploration and development, with key assets in Ontario and Peru, and its shares are publicly traded on multiple exchanges. The revitalization of its online presence aims to enhance visibility and provide stakeholders with updated information on its activities.

