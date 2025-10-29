Tartana Minerals Schedules 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

R3D Resources Limited ( (AU:TAT) ) just unveiled an update.

Tartana Minerals Limited has announced that its 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held on November 26, 2025, in McMahons Point, NSW. This meeting is a significant event for shareholders as it provides an opportunity to discuss the company’s performance and future strategies, potentially impacting the company’s operations and stakeholder interests.

More about R3D Resources Limited

Tartana Minerals Limited is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TAT) that operates in the mining industry. The company is focused on mineral exploration and development, with a particular interest in copper and gold projects.

Average Trading Volume: 165,112

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$11.56M

For detailed information about TAT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue