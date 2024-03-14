Targa Exploration Sets Sights on 2024 Gold and Lithium Targets

Targa Exploration Corp. (TSE:TEX) has released an update.

Targa Exploration Corp. has unveiled its summer 2024 exploration program for gold and lithium in Canada, kicking off in May. The company aims to expand on last year’s discoveries by conducting field work, including till sampling and prospecting, to pinpoint potential drill targets for 2025. Targa’s exploration efforts will be focused on their significant gold anomaly at Opinaca and other lithium properties in Ontario and Saskatchewan.

