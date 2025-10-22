Tap Global’s New Chair Invests in Company Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Quetzal Capital PLC ( (GB:TAP) ) is now available.

Tap Global Group plc announced that its new Non-Executive Chair, Manuel De Luque Muntaner, has purchased 600,000 Ordinary shares, increasing his total shareholding to 1,075,000 shares. This move signifies a strong vote of confidence in the company’s strategic direction and could positively impact investor sentiment, reinforcing the company’s position in the digital finance industry.

Tap Global Group plc is a digital finance hub that integrates traditional finance with blockchain technology. It offers fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement services to over 390,000 customers, allowing them to trade and store over 50 cryptocurrencies. The company operates in Europe, the US, and Bulgaria, with its European business being the first cryptocurrency FinTech approved by Mastercard in Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 2,289,463

Current Market Cap: £11.31M

