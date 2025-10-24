Tap Global Group Onboards London BTC Company to Bitcoin Treasury Platform

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tap Global Group plc has successfully onboarded London BTC Company Limited to its Bitcoin Treasury as a Service (BTaaS) platform. This marks Tap Group’s second listed corporate customer for the BTaaS platform, further validating its commercial appeal in the digital asset sector. The partnership with London BTC Company, a London Stock Exchange-listed firm with a strategic focus on Bitcoin, highlights Tap Group’s growing influence in supporting institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury operations. This collaboration is expected to enhance London BTC Company’s treasury infrastructure and expand Tap Group’s presence in the digital finance industry.

Tap Global Group plc is a digital finance hub that integrates traditional finance with blockchain technology, offering fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement services through a user-friendly app. The company serves over 390,000 customers, providing access to major cryptocurrency exchanges and enabling trading of over 50 cryptocurrencies. Tap Global Limited, its European subsidiary, was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company approved by Mastercard in Europe, allowing users to convert cryptocurrencies to fiat and spend globally. The company operates subsidiaries in Europe, Bulgaria, and the US, with services provided by Zero Hash in the US.

