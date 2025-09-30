Taoping Inc. Acquires Skyladder Group to Enhance AI and Elevator Services

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Taoping ( (TAOP) ) has provided an announcement.

On September 29, 2025, Taoping Inc. announced a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% equity interest in Skyladder Group Limited, a Hong Kong-based company, for approximately US$21.36 million. This strategic acquisition, payable in ordinary shares, is expected to enhance Taoping’s market position by expanding its service offerings in intelligent elevator services and AI-driven supervision. The transaction is set to close by December 31, 2025, with performance targets in place to unlock share tranches, impacting stakeholders by potentially increasing the company’s operational capabilities and market reach.

Spark’s Take on TAOP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TAOP is a Neutral.

Taoping’s overall stock score reflects strong revenue growth but significant challenges in profitability and cash flow management. While technical indicators suggest short-term momentum, the lack of earnings call guidance and undervaluation with a very low P/E ratio indicates investor caution regarding future prospects. Improvements in cash flow and profitability are crucial for enhancing the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Taoping

Taoping Inc. operates in the technology and Out-of-Home advertising industry, focusing on intelligent services and AI-driven solutions. The company is publicly listed on NASDAQ and is involved in providing comprehensive lifecycle services for elevator safety management and intelligent operations through its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 47,960

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.69M

