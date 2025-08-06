Tao Synergies Expands Digital Asset Holdings with Bittensor

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Tao Synergies ( (TAOX) ).

On August 6, 2025, TAO Synergies Inc. announced that it has accumulated 42,111 Bittensor (TAO) tokens as part of its digital asset treasury strategy. This move solidifies its position as the largest publicly traded digital asset treasury company with a focus on the Bittensor network and its decentralized AI protocol. The company is actively staking on the Bittensor network, reflecting its confidence in the potential of decentralized AI to transform various industries, similar to the impact of the Internet Protocol in the early 1990s.

More about Tao Synergies

TAO Synergies Inc. is a digital asset treasury company that focuses on the convergence of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence. It is the first publicly traded company with a pure-play focus on Bittensor (TAO), a decentralized blockchain network for machine learning and AI. The company’s strategy involves acquiring and staking TAO tokens for revenue generation and capital appreciation, aiming to create significant value for shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 1,013,674

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.72M

For an in-depth examination of TAOX stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue