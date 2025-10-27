Tango Therapeutics Advances Innovative Cancer Treatment with S095035 Clinical Trial

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. ((TNGX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Tango Therapeutics, Inc. is collaborating on a Phase 1/2 clinical trial titled A Phase 1/2, Open-label, Multicenter Clinical Trial Investigating the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Antineoplastic Activity of S095035 (MAT2A Inhibitor) as a Single Agent and in Combination in Adult Participants With Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors With Homozygous Deletion of MTAP. The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of the MAT2A inhibitor, S095035, alone and in combination with TNG462, in treating advanced or metastatic solid tumors that have a specific genetic deletion, MTAP. This trial is significant as it targets patients who have limited treatment options.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests two drugs: S095035, a MAT2A inhibitor, and TNG462, a PRMT5 inhibitor. Both are administered orally in 28-day cycles, aiming to inhibit tumor growth in patients with MTAP-deleted tumors.

Study Design: This is an open-label, non-randomized, sequential study focusing on treatment. It involves multiple experimental arms to explore different dose escalations and expansions of S095035 alone and in combination with TNG462, targeting various cancer types.

Study Timeline: The study began on December 18, 2023, with the latest update submitted on October 15, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates for stakeholders.

Market Implications: The progress of this study could significantly impact Tango Therapeutics’ stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and market valuation. The study’s focus on a niche patient group with limited options could position Tango Therapeutics favorably against competitors in the oncology sector.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

