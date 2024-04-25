Tanfield Group Optimistic Despite Legal Challenges

Tanfield Group plc (GB:TAN) has released an update.

Tanfield Group Plc, a passive investment company, has posted its 2023 year-end financial results, maintaining the valuation of its 49% stake in Snorkel International at £19.1m. Despite legal proceedings concerning the stake’s value, the company remains debt-free with £3.5m in cash and is optimistic about Snorkel’s continued sales growth post-Covid-19 downturn. Tanfield Group Plc also holds a non-performing investment in Smith Electric Vehicles, valued at nil, and is focused on maximizing shareholder returns from its investments.

