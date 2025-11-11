Tandy Leather Factory Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. ( (TLF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. presented to its investors.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc., a leading specialty retailer in the leather and leathercraft industry, operates a network of retail stores and offers a wide range of leather-related products and services. The company recently released its earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, highlighting a net loss of $1.35 million compared to a net loss of $132,000 in the same period last year. Despite a slight decrease in net sales, the company achieved a significant gain from the sale of its corporate headquarters, contributing to a net income of $10.03 million for the nine-month period. However, increased operating expenses and other expenses impacted quarterly results. Looking ahead, Tandy Leather Factory remains focused on leveraging its strong brand and retail presence to navigate the challenges in the market and drive future growth.

