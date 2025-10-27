Tandem Diabetes Care’s New Study: A Game Changer for Type 1 Diabetes Management?

Tandem Diabetes Care ((TNDM)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Tandem Diabetes Care is conducting a study titled ‘The Real-World Control-IQ Glycemic Control and Quality of Life Study in Type 1 Diabetes in France.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety, performance, and quality of life improvements associated with the Control-IQ system in individuals with Type 1 Diabetes. This research is significant as it assesses real-world applications of the system over a 12-month period, providing valuable insights into its effectiveness and user experience.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology, a device designed to improve glycemic control in Type 1 Diabetes patients. The system integrates with Dexcom G6 or G7 to optimize insulin delivery and enhance patient quality of life.

Study Design: This observational study follows a cohort model with a prospective time perspective. Participants will use the Control-IQ system as part of their standard care, allowing researchers to observe its impact over time without altering the standard treatment protocol.

Study Timeline: The study was first submitted on September 29, 2025, and is currently not yet recruiting. The primary completion and estimated completion dates have not been provided, but the latest update was also on September 29, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipated data availability.

Market Implications: This study could significantly impact Tandem Diabetes Care’s market position by validating the real-world effectiveness of the Control-IQ system. Positive results may boost investor confidence and stock performance. Competitors in the diabetes care industry will likely monitor these developments closely, as advancements in technology could shift market dynamics.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue