Tanami Gold Unveils Promising Drilling Results

Tanami Gold NL (AU:TAM) has released an update.

Tanami Gold NL has reported promising gold intercepts from its extensive Air Core drilling campaign at the Central Tanami Project, including highlights such as 27.0 metres at 1.55 g/t gold. The results have spurred plans for further exploration with Reverse Circulation drilling in the upcoming season. Additionally, re-assayed historic drill holes at the Groundrush Gold Deposit have revealed significant gold intercepts, which will contribute to updated resource estimates.

For further insights into AU:TAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.