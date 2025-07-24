Tanami Gold NL Reports Promising Drilling Results at Jims Gold Mine

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tanami Gold NL ( (AU:TAM) ) has issued an announcement.

Tanami Gold NL has announced the initial results from its 17-hole drilling program at the historic Jims Gold Mine, part of the Central Tanami Project. The results include significant gold intercepts, indicating promising mineralization extensions. This drilling initiative is part of the 2025 field season, aiming to explore and develop gold deposits within the joint venture tenements, potentially impacting the company’s operational and market positioning positively.

More about Tanami Gold NL

Tanami Gold NL is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on gold exploration and development. It is involved in a joint venture with Northern Star Resources Limited, targeting gold deposits in the Central Tanami Project located in the Northern Territory of Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 945,289

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$66.98M

Find detailed analytics on TAM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue