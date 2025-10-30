Tanami Gold Advances Drilling Efforts Amidst Strategic Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tanami Gold NL ( (AU:TAM) ) has provided an announcement.

During the September 2025 quarter, Tanami Gold NL continued its drilling activities at the Central Tanami Project, completing over 10,000 meters of drilling across various sites, including Jims Gold Mine and Groundrush Gold Mine. Significant assay results were reported, and a second phase of drilling commenced at Jims. Additionally, Mount Gibson Iron Limited agreed to acquire Northern Star’s 50% interest in the Central Tanami Project Joint Venture for A$50 million, which could impact the project’s future development and stakeholder interests.

Tanami Gold NL is a company operating in the gold mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold deposits. The company is involved in the Central Tanami Project Joint Venture, which aims to develop and mine the Groundrush gold deposit and explore other potential gold deposits within the project tenements.

