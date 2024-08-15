Tan Chong International Schedules Key Board Meeting

Tan Chong International Limited (HK:0693) has released an update.

Tan Chong International Limited has announced a Board meeting scheduled for August 29, 2024, to review and approve its interim financial results for the first half of the year and consider the declaration of an interim dividend. The upcoming Board meeting is a key event for shareholders looking forward to potential dividend announcements and insights into the company’s mid-year financial performance.

For further insights into HK:0693 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.