Tan Chong International Corrects Annual Report Errors

Tan Chong International Limited (HK:0693) has released an update.

Tan Chong International Limited has issued a clarification regarding inadvertent clerical errors in their annual reports for the years ended December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2023. They corrected the issued share capital figures for Ethoz Capital (China) Ltd and Ethoz Auto Leasing Ltd, as well as the place of incorporation for Nissan Diesel (Thailand) Company Limited and Fuso Truck (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

For further insights into HK:0693 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.