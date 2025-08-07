Tamron Co., Ltd. Announces FY2025 First Half Financial Results and Strategic Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tamron Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7740) ) has provided an announcement.

Tamron Co., Ltd. released its financial results for the first half of FY2025, highlighting variability in operating income across its segments. The company also outlined its medium-term management plan, ‘Value Creation 26 ver.2.0,’ focusing on financial strategy, capital costs, stock prices, and ESG/sustainability strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7740) stock is a Hold with a Yen3600.00 price target.

More about Tamron Co., Ltd.

Tamron Co., Ltd. operates in the optical industry, specializing in the production of photographic products, surveillance and factory automation lenses, as well as mobility and healthcare products.

Average Trading Volume: 569,607

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen155B



