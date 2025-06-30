Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. Executes Share Buyback Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tamburi Investment Partners Spa ( (IT:TIP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. announced the purchase of 130,075 ordinary shares on the Euronext Milan market, representing 0.071% of its share capital, at an average price of 7.6426 euros per share, totaling approximately 994,111.04 euros. This buyback, conducted through Equita Sim S.p.A., reflects TIP’s ongoing strategy to manage its treasury shares, currently holding 11.299% of its share capital, and may indicate confidence in its market position and future growth prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:TIP) stock is a Buy with a EUR13.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tamburi Investment Partners Spa stock, see the IT:TIP Stock Forecast page.

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. (TIP) is an independent and diversified industrial group listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana. The company invests in entrepreneurial excellence through direct operations and club deals, focusing on long-term strategic accompaniment and value growth. TIP has invested over 5 billion euros in various listed and unlisted companies, including Alpitour, Amplifon, Apoteca Natura, and many others.

YTD Price Performance: -4.95%

Average Trading Volume: 198,844

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €1.32B

