Tamburi Investment Partners Executes Share Buyback Plan

An announcement from Tamburi Investment Partners Spa ( (IT:TIP) ) is now available.

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. has executed a share buyback plan, purchasing 41,336 ordinary shares on the Euronext Milan market between July 7 and July 11, 2025, at an average price of 7.7399 euros per share, totaling 319,937.02 euros. This move, authorized by the shareholders, increases TIP’s treasury shares to 11.370% of the share capital, potentially enhancing shareholder value and reflecting confidence in the company’s market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:TIP) stock is a Buy with a EUR13.40 price target.

More about Tamburi Investment Partners Spa

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. (TIP) is an independent and diversified industrial group listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana. The company invests in entrepreneurial excellence with a long-term view, providing strategic support and fostering value growth. TIP has invested over 5 billion euros in both listed and unlisted companies, including well-known names such as Alpitour, Amplifon, and Moncler.

YTD Price Performance: -5.68%

Average Trading Volume: 163,091

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €1.31B

