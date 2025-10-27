Tamburi Investment Partners Executes Share Buyback Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tamburi Investment Partners Spa ( (IT:TIP) ) has provided an announcement.

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. has executed a share buyback plan, purchasing 17,976 ordinary shares on the Euronext Milan market at an average price of 8.6465 euros, totaling 155,429.95 euros. This move, authorized by the shareholders’ meeting, increases TIP’s treasury shares to 11.683% of the share capital, potentially enhancing shareholder value and reflecting confidence in the company’s future performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:TIP) stock is a Hold with a EUR9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tamburi Investment Partners Spa stock, see the IT:TIP Stock Forecast page.

More about Tamburi Investment Partners Spa

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. (TIP) is an independent and diversified industrial group listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana. The company invests in entrepreneurial excellence with a long-term perspective, focusing on strategic accompaniment and value growth. TIP has invested over 5 billion euros in both listed and unlisted companies, including notable names such as Alpitour, Amplifon, and Moncler.

YTD Price Performance: 5.15%

Average Trading Volume: 155,189

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €1.46B

For an in-depth examination of TIP stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue